Sara Devereux is a principal at Vanguard and global head of its Fixed Income Group, which manages over $2 trillion in assets. The group focuses on portfolio management, trading, and research for Vanguard’s internally managed fixed income funds and ETFs, including actively managed bond and money market portfolios and bond index portfolios. She is also the chair of the Senior Investment Committee team responsible for Vanguard’s actively managed fixed income portfolios, a member of the firm’s Global Investment Committee, and a member of its Investment Risk Council.

Prior to her current role, Ms. Devereux served as global head of rates, with oversight of all active rates, money market portfolios, and rates-related strategies across the active taxable fixed income franchise. She also had oversight of foreign exchange and derivatives trading activities.

Before joining Vanguard in 2019, Ms. Devereux was a partner at Goldman Sachs, where she spent over 20 years in mortgage backed securities and structured products trading and sales. Earlier in her career, she worked at HSBC in risk management advisory and interest rate derivatives structuring. She started her career as an actuary at AXA Equitable Life Insurance.

Ms. Devereux holds a B.S. in mathematics from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and an M.B.A. from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.