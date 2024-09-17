Join Sara Devereux, Global Head of Vanguard Fixed Income Group, as she looks at what the new interest rate backdrop means for bond investors and how Vanguard approaches fixed income differently from other asset managers.
The webinar sessions will be conducted in English.
What the new interest rate backdrop means for bond investors
Our latest bond market forecasts
How Vanguard approaches the business of fixed income
Global Head of Fixed Income Group Investment Management Group
Sara Devereux is a principal at Vanguard and global head of its Fixed Income Group, which manages over $2 trillion in assets. The group focuses on portfolio management, trading, and research for Vanguard’s internally managed fixed income funds and ETFs, including actively managed bond and money market portfolios and bond index portfolios. She is also the chair of the Senior Investment Committee team responsible for Vanguard’s actively managed fixed income portfolios, a member of the firm’s Global Investment Committee, and a member of its Investment Risk Council.
Prior to her current role, Ms. Devereux served as global head of rates, with oversight of all active rates, money market portfolios, and rates-related strategies across the active taxable fixed income franchise. She also had oversight of foreign exchange and derivatives trading activities.
Before joining Vanguard in 2019, Ms. Devereux was a partner at Goldman Sachs, where she spent over 20 years in mortgage backed securities and structured products trading and sales. Earlier in her career, she worked at HSBC in risk management advisory and interest rate derivatives structuring. She started her career as an actuary at AXA Equitable Life Insurance.
Ms. Devereux holds a B.S. in mathematics from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and an M.B.A. from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.
Head of Italy and Southern Europe, Vanguard Europe
Simone Rosti is the Country Head for Italy, he joined Vanguard in June 2018 and is responsible for setting up, developing and growing the Vanguard ETF, index and active funds business in Italy. Simone joined from UBS Asset Management where he was Head of Passive & ETF Sales for Europe since January 2017.
He joined UBS in 2012 as Head of ETFs Italy as well as Southern Europe since 2015. Previously Simone worked for iShares/BlackRock as Senior Sales for the Italian market and as Head of Marketing from 2007 until 2012 (based in London from 2007 until 2010). Before that he worked in the Italian asset management industry since 2002.
Simone holds a MSc in Political Science and International Relations from Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore di Milano.
