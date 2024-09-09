11.00-11.15
Roger Bootz
11.15-11.20
Joseph H. Davis, Ph.D.
11.20-12:00
Vanguard Global Chief Economist and Global Head of the Investment Strategy Group Joe Davis explores the long-term themes that are likely to drive markets and economies in the decades ahead and introduces Vanguard’s new Megatrends forecasting framework.
Sara Devereux
12:00-12:40
Global Head of Vanguard Fixed Income Group Sara Devereux walks through what the new interest rate backdrop means for bond investors and how Vanguard approaches fixed income differently from other asset managers.
Panel discussion: Nick Eisinger, Ales Koutny and Sarang Kulkarni
12:40-13:25
Mark Fitzgerald, Head of Product Specialism, Vanguard Europe talks to Nick Eisinger, Co-Head Of Emerging Markets Active Fixed Income, Ales Koutny, Head of International Rates, Vanguard Europe and Sarang Kulkarni, Lead Portfolio Manager, Global Credit Bond, Vanguard Europe about what to expect in global rates, credit and emerging market bonds as they field audience questions in this panel debate.
13:25-13:30
