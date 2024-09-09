  • Product type

    Asset class

    Management style

    Important documents
    Invest with us

  • Product types

    Sustainability

    Asset classes

  • Insights

    Vanguard outlook 2024Vanguard outlook 2024

  • ETF education centre

    Events & webinarsEvents & webinars
  • Vanguard 360
  • About us

    • Agenda

    • Registration and welcome coffee

      11.00-11.15

    • Opening remarks

      Roger Bootz

      11.15-11.20

    • Megatrends and markets

      Joseph H. Davis, Ph.D.

      11.20-12:00

      Vanguard Global Chief Economist and Global Head of the Investment Strategy Group Joe Davis explores the long-term themes that are likely to drive markets and economies in the decades ahead and introduces Vanguard’s new Megatrends forecasting framework.

    • Navigating a shifting fixed income landscape

      Sara Devereux

      12:00-12:40

      Global Head of Vanguard Fixed Income Group Sara Devereux walks through what the new interest rate backdrop means for bond investors and how Vanguard approaches fixed income differently from other asset managers.

    • Bond market deep-dive panel discussion 

      Panel discussion: Nick Eisinger, Ales Koutny and Sarang Kulkarni

      12:40-13:25

      Mark Fitzgerald, Head of Product Specialism, Vanguard Europe talks to Nick Eisinger, Co-Head Of Emerging Markets Active Fixed Income, Ales Koutny, Head of International Rates, Vanguard Europe and Sarang Kulkarni, Lead Portfolio Manager, Global Credit Bond, Vanguard Europe about what to expect in global rates, credit and emerging market bonds as they field audience questions in this panel debate.

    • Event closing remarks

       Roger Bootz

      13:25-13:30

    • Lunch will be served

      from 12:40

    Investment risk information

    The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.

    Important Information

    This is directed at professional investors and should not be distributed to or relied upon by, retail investors.

    The information contained in this document is not to be regarded as an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy or sell securities in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation is against the law, or to anyone to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation, or if the person making the offer or solicitation is not qualified to do so. The information in this document does not constitute legal, tax, or investment advice. You must not, therefore, rely on the content of this document when making any investment decisions.

    The information contained in this document is for educational purposes only and is not a recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell investments.

    This event is hosted by Vanguard Investments Switzerland GmbH.