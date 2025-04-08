We are thrilled to invite you to an exclusive in-person event designed to elevate your fixed income investment strategy. Join us for an insightful session where industry leaders from Vanguard and Bloomberg will delve into the evolving landscape for fixed income investors.
Don't miss this opportunity to stay ahead of the curve and network with fellow investors. We look forward to seeing you there.
Registration, coffee and opportunity to network
Opening and introduction
An overview of the current fixed income landscape with Bloomberg’s global head of fixed income indices, looking at ETF trends and how effective fixed income index investing can serve investors in portfolio construction
An introduction to Vanguard’s new ETFs, spanning global government, euro corporate (1–3 year) and euro government bonds (1–3 year), including an analysis of the exposures and how they can enhance investor portfolios
Q&A and closing remarks
Networking lunch
