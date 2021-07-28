  • Product type

    • Bull and bear markets over time

    Bull markets have historically been longer and stronger than bear markets

    Bear markets have less of an effect on long-term performance than bull markets

    Maintaining discipline when markets decline can help clients achieve investment success

    Notes: Calculations are based on FTSE All World Index (EUR TR). A bear (bull) market is defined as a price decrease (increase) of more than 20%. The plotted areas depict the losses / gains ranging from the minimum following a 20% loss to the respective maximum following a 20% appreciation in the underlying index. Time period: 31/12/1993 to 31/12/2023. Calculations based on monthly data. Logarithmic scale on y axis.

    Source: Morningstar and Bloomberg.

    Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. The value of investments, and the income from them may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.

