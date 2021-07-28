  • Product type

    Asset class

    Management style

    Important documents
    Invest with us

  • Product types

    Sustainability

    Asset classes

  • Insights

    Vanguard outlook 2024Vanguard outlook 2024

  • ETF education centre

    Events & webinarsEvents & webinars
  • Vanguard 360
  • About us

    • Vanguard economic and market outlook: mid-year 2023 outlook slidebook

    Still beating back inflation: A mid-year update to the Vanguard Economic and Market Outlook for 2023. Sign-up to download the slidebook.

    2023 outlook slidebook

    The fields marked with * are mandatory

    By subscribing to access our premium content and tools, you will also receive our latest market and product and service updates. By collecting your telephone number we may contact you to let you know about our products and services. You can unsubscribe at any time. Further information on the use and storage of your personal data can be found in our privacy policy.

    When you subscribe, we will set the cookies described in our cookie policy on your device to personalise and improve the site experience.

    Privacy policy Cookie policy