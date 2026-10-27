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USD High Yield Corporate Bond Fund

USD High Yield Corporate Bond Fund - Institutional Plus USD Acc (VHYCIPA)

Available in other share classes
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About this fund

Fund objectives

  • The Fund aims to provide a higher total return (capital growth plus income) than the Bloomberg US High Yield 2% Issuer Cap Index after the fees and expenses of the Fund.
  • The Fund employs an "active management" strategy in aiming to outperform the Index and in doing so, the Investment Manager will follow distinct approaches in managing the Fund's assets.
  • The Fund will invest in bonds, including fixed and floating rate issues. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in USD-denominated, corporate debt from issuers with a credit rating of the equivalent of Ba1 and below (“high yield” or “non-investment grade”) by Moody‘s or another independent rating agency or, which are determined to be of comparable quality by the Investment Manager. Issuers of these securities may be located in any country.
  • The Investment Manager implements a strategic and disciplined framework for analysing fixed income securities. Decisions on how to allocate the Fund’s assets are dependent on the Investment Manager’s outlook on such securities. The Investment Manager will select issuers based on its proprietary analysis; focusing on an outlook including factors such as the global market environment, relevant business and financial information, the attractiveness of the valuations available in the securities, with criteria which may include yield spread comparisons on a historical basis as well as a cross-sectional basis with comparable sectors.
  • The Fund may invest up to 10% of its assets in syndicated loans and certain Rule 144A securities that do not meet the Fund's standard eligibility criteria and may be less liquid.

Fund facts

Share class inception
27 Oct 2026
Minimum initial investment
$100,000,000.00
Investment structure
Irish UCITS
Share Class Assets'
Total Assets
Risk indicator
Strategy
Active
Asset Class
Bond
Domicile
Ireland
Tax status
Italy reporting
Dividend schedule
Currency
USD
Index ticker
I05273US
Benchmark
Bloomberg US High Yield 2% Issuer Cap Index

The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.

Performance

Risk and Volatility

-

Sorry, this information is not available yet. It will display a year after inception date.

Please note Beta and R-squared data will only display for funds with 3 full years of history.

The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.

Portfolio data

Characteristics
FundamentalsFundBenchmarkAs at
Number of bonds
8.5%
Cash Investment

The allocations are subject to circumstances such as timing differences between trade and settlement dates of underlying securities, that may result in negative weightings. The fund may also employ certain derivative instruments for cash management or risk management purposes that may also result in negative weightings. Allocations are subject to change.

Cash includes physical cash on the account, cash like instruments (such as ultra-short term treasury bonds) and derivative instruments.

Market allocation

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Temporarily unavailable
Distribution by credit quality (% of funds)

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Temporarily unavailable
Distribution by credit issuer (% of funds)

-

Temporarily unavailable
Distribution by credit maturity (% of funds)

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Temporarily unavailable
Holdings details

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Temporarily unavailable

Total allocation percentages shown in the holdings details or the spreadsheet may not equal 100%, due to rounding or omission of cash and/or derivative instruments.

The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.

Some short-term fixed income securities are classified as cash and are excluded, along with derivatives, from the weighted bond exposures. 

Prices and distribution

Prices

NAV Price (USD)
$100.00
USD
At closure 27 Oct 2026
NAV 52-week high
$100.00
At closure 27 Oct 2026
NAV 52-week low
$100.00
At closure 27 Oct 2026
NAV 52-week difference
$0.00
At closure 27 Oct 2026
Historical Prices

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Inception date

27 Oct 2026

Date NAV (USD)
27 Oct 2026 $100.0000

Distribution history

Distribution frequency

Historical performance

All dividends are reinvested for the "Accumulation" shares.

The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.

Purchase information

Currency

Base currency:USD

Fund codes

  • Bloomberg:VHYCIPA
  • Citi:CRGG7
  • ISIN:IE000H4SD4V4
  • MEX ID:VRAAMW
  • SEDOL:BX83MD8

The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.

SEDOL and SEDOL Masterfile® are registered trademarks of the London Stock Exchange Group PLC. SEDOL data was extracted from the London Stock Exchange SEDOL Masterfile®.