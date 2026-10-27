USD High Yield Corporate Bond Fund
USD High Yield Corporate Bond Fund - Institutional Plus USD Acc (VHYCIPA)
About this fund
Fund objectives
- The Fund aims to provide a higher total return (capital growth plus income) than the Bloomberg US High Yield 2% Issuer Cap Index after the fees and expenses of the Fund.
- The Fund employs an "active management" strategy in aiming to outperform the Index and in doing so, the Investment Manager will follow distinct approaches in managing the Fund's assets.
- The Fund will invest in bonds, including fixed and floating rate issues. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in USD-denominated, corporate debt from issuers with a credit rating of the equivalent of Ba1 and below (“high yield” or “non-investment grade”) by Moody‘s or another independent rating agency or, which are determined to be of comparable quality by the Investment Manager. Issuers of these securities may be located in any country.
- The Investment Manager implements a strategic and disciplined framework for analysing fixed income securities. Decisions on how to allocate the Fund’s assets are dependent on the Investment Manager’s outlook on such securities. The Investment Manager will select issuers based on its proprietary analysis; focusing on an outlook including factors such as the global market environment, relevant business and financial information, the attractiveness of the valuations available in the securities, with criteria which may include yield spread comparisons on a historical basis as well as a cross-sectional basis with comparable sectors.
- The Fund may invest up to 10% of its assets in syndicated loans and certain Rule 144A securities that do not meet the Fund's standard eligibility criteria and may be less liquid.
Fund facts
Share class inception
27 Oct 2026
Minimum initial investment
$100,000,000.00
Investment structure
Irish UCITS
Share Class Assets'—
Total Assets—
Risk indicator
Strategy
Active
Asset Class
Bond
Domicile
Ireland
Tax status
Italy reporting
Dividend schedule
—
Currency
USD
Index ticker
I05273US
Benchmark
Bloomberg US High Yield 2% Issuer Cap Index
The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.
Performance
Risk and Volatility
-
Sorry, this information is not available yet. It will display a year after inception date.
Portfolio data
Characteristics
|Fundamentals
|Fund
|Benchmark
|As at
|Number of bonds
|—
|—
|—
|—
|8.5%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Cash Investment
|—
|—
|—
Market allocation
-
Temporarily unavailable
Distribution by credit quality (% of funds)
-
Temporarily unavailable
Distribution by credit issuer (% of funds)
-
Temporarily unavailable
Distribution by credit maturity (% of funds)
-
Temporarily unavailable
Holdings details
-
Temporarily unavailable
Prices and distribution
Prices
NAV Price (USD)
$100.00USD
At closure 27 Oct 2026
NAV 52-week high
$100.00
At closure 27 Oct 2026
NAV 52-week low
$100.00
At closure 27 Oct 2026
NAV 52-week difference
$0.00 —
At closure 27 Oct 2026
Historical Prices
-
Inception date
27 Oct 2026
|Date
|NAV (USD)
|27 Oct 2026
|$100.0000
Distribution history
Distribution frequency
—
Historical performance
—
All dividends are reinvested for the "Accumulation" shares.
Purchase information
Currency
Base currency:USD
Fund codes
- Bloomberg:VHYCIPA
- Citi:CRGG7
- ISIN:IE000H4SD4V4
- MEX ID:VRAAMW
- SEDOL:BX83MD8