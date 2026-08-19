FTSE All-World Ex-U.S. UCITS ETF - (USD) Distributing

- ISIN:IE000G1H7OC0
- MEX ID:VRAALU
The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.
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Sorry, this information is not available yet. It will display a year after inception date.
Please note Beta and R-squared data will only display for funds with 3 full years of history.
The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.
|Fundamentals
|Fund
|Benchmark
|As at
|Number of stocks
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|—
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|Median market capital
|—
|—
|—
|—
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|Portfolio turnover rate
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Temporarily unavailable
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Temporarily unavailable
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Inception date
18 Aug 2026
Listing date
20 Aug 2026
|Date
|NAV (USD)
|Market price (USD)
|20 Aug 2026
|—
|$5.0105
|19 Aug 2026
|$4.9708
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Distribution frequency
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Historical performance
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This fund is yet to distribute.
Listed currencies: USD, EUR
Base currency: USD
Exchanges: London Stock Exchange, Deutsche Boerse, NYSE Euronext - Amsterdam, SIX Swiss Exchange