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    • FTSE Global Small-Cap UCITS ETF

    FTSE Global Small-Cap UCITS ETF - (USD) Distributing

    Available in other share classes
    Related Documents
    NAV Price ()
    Market value ()
    Number of stocks

    About this fund

    Fund objectives

    • In seeking to achieve its investment objective, the Fund aims to provide a return which, before the application of fees and expenses, is similar to the return of the Index.
    • The Fund employs a passive management – or indexing – investment approach, through physical acquisition of securities, and seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap Index (the “Index”).
    • The Index includes companies that represent approximately the smallest 10% of the total market capitalisation of the global investable equity universe.
    • The Fund attempts to: 1. Track the performance of the Index by investing in a representative sample of Index constituent securities. 2. Remain fully invested except in extraordinary market, political or similar conditions where the Fund may temporarily depart from this investment policy to avoid losses.

    Fund facts

    Share class inception
    18 Aug 2026
    Listing date
    20 Aug 2026
    Investment structure
    Irish UCITS
    Share Class Assets'
    Total Assets
    Risk indicator
    Strategy
    Index
    Asset Class
    Equity
    Investment method
    Physical
    Index ticker
    SCGN
    Benchmark
    FTSE Global Small-Cap Net Tax Index
    Dividend schedule
    Quarterly
    Tax status
    Austria, Germany, Switzerland and United Kingdom reporting
    Domicile
    Ireland
    Legal entity
    Vanguard Funds PLC

    The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.

    Performance

    Risk and Volatility

    -

    Sorry, this information is not available yet. It will display a year after inception date.

    Please note Beta and R-squared data will only display for funds with 3 full years of history.

    The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.

    Portfolio data

    Characteristics
    FundamentalsFundBenchmarkAs at
    Number of stocks
    Median market capital
    Portfolio turnover rate

    Market allocation

    -

    Temporarily unavailable

    Holdings details

    -

    Temporarily unavailable

    Total allocation percentages shown in the holdings details or the spreadsheet may not equal 100%, due to rounding or omission of cash and/or derivative instruments.

    The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.

    Weighted equity exposures exclude any temporary cash investments and equity index derivatives.

    Prices and distribution

    Prices

    NAV Price (USD)
    $5.02
    Change
    +$0.020.39%
    At closure 19 Aug 2026
    Market value (USD)
    $5.01
    At closure 20 Aug 2026
    NAV 52-week high
    $5.02
    At closure 20 Aug 2026
    Market value 52-week high
    $5.01
    At closure 20 Aug 2026
    NAV 52-week low
    $5.00
    At closure 20 Aug 2026
    Market value 52-week low
    $5.01
    At closure 20 Aug 2026
    NAV 52-week difference
    $0.02
    Change
    +0.39%
    At closure 20 Aug 2026
    Market value 52-week difference
    $0.00
    At closure 20 Aug 2026
    Outstanding shares
    Historical Prices

    -

    Inception date

    18 Aug 2026

    Listing date

    20 Aug 2026

    Date NAV (USD) Market price (USD)
    20 Aug 2026 $5.0140
    19 Aug 2026 $5.0196

    Distribution history

    Distribution frequency

    Historical performance

    This fund is yet to distribute.

    The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.

    Purchase information

    Currencies and stock exchanges

    Listed currencies: USD, EUR

    Base currency: USD

    Exchanges: London Stock Exchange, Deutsche Boerse, NYSE Euronext - Amsterdam, SIX Swiss Exchange

    Fund codes

    The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.

    SEDOL and SEDOL Masterfile® are registered trademarks of the London Stock Exchange Group PLC. SEDOL data was extracted from the London Stock Exchange SEDOL Masterfile®.