FTSE Global All-Cap UCITS ETF - (USD) Accumulating

- ISIN:IE000VAHT5T0
- MEX ID:VRAALZ
The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.
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Sorry, this information is not available yet. It will display a year after inception date.
Please note Beta and R-squared data will only display for funds with 3 full years of history.
The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.
|Fundamentals
|Fund
|Benchmark
|As at
|Number of stocks
|—
|—
|—
|Median market capital
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
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|Portfolio turnover rate
|—
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Temporarily unavailable
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Temporarily unavailable
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Inception date
18 Aug 2026
Listing date
20 Aug 2026
|Date
|NAV (USD)
|Market price (USD)
|20 Aug 2026
|—
|$5.0100
|19 Aug 2026
|$4.9994
|—
|18 Aug 2026
|$5.0000
|—
Distribution frequency
—
Historical performance
—
All dividends are reinvested for the "Accumulation" shares.
Listed currencies: USD, GBP, EUR
Base currency: USD
Exchanges: London Stock Exchange, Deutsche Boerse, Borsa Italiana S.p.A., NYSE Euronext - Amsterdam, SIX Swiss Exchange