Active USD High Yield Corporate Bond UCITS ETF
Active USD High Yield Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - (USD) Accumulating (VAEH)
About this fund
Fund objectives
- The Fund aims to provide a higher total return (capital growth plus income) than the Bloomberg US High Yield 2% Issuer Cap Index after the fees and expenses of the Fund.
- The Fund employs an "active management" strategy in aiming to outperform the Index and in doing so, the Investment Manager will follow distinct approaches in managing the Fund's assets.
- The Fund will invest in bonds, including fixed and floating rate issues. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in USD-denominated, corporate debt from issuers with a credit rating of the equivalent of Ba1 and below (“high yield” or “non-investment grade”) by Moody‘s or another independent rating agency or, which are determined to be of comparable quality by the Investment Manager. Issuers of these securities may be located in any country.
- The Investment Manager implements a strategic and disciplined framework for analysing fixed income securities. Decisions on how to allocate the Fund’s assets are dependent on the Investment Manager’s outlook on such securities. The Investment Manager will select issuers based on its proprietary analysis; focusing on an outlook including factors such as the global market environment, relevant business and financial information, the attractiveness of the valuations available in the securities, with criteria which may include yield spread comparisons on a historical basis as well as a cross-sectional basis with comparable sectors.
- The Fund may invest up to 10% in syndicated loans. The Fund may also invest in securities, known as Rule 144A securities of the US Securities Act 1933, that do not meet the Fund's standard eligibility criteria and may be less liquid.
Fund facts
Share class inception
17 Nov 2026
Listing date
19 Nov 2026
Investment structure
Irish UCITS
Share Class Assets'—
Total Assets—
Risk indicator
Strategy
Active
Asset Class
Bond
Domicile
Ireland
Tax status
Austria, United Kingdom, Switzerland and Italy reporting
Investment method
Physical
Index ticker
I05273US
Dividend schedule
—
Benchmark
Bloomberg US High Yield 2% Issuer Cap Index
Legal entity
Vanguard Funds PLC
The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.
Performance
Risk and Volatility
-
Sorry, this information is not available yet. It will display a year after inception date.
Portfolio data
Characteristics
|Fundamentals
|Fund
|Benchmark
|As at
|Number of bonds
|—
|—
|—
|—
|8.3%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Cash Investment
|—
|—
|—
Market allocation
-
Temporarily unavailable
Distribution by credit quality (% of funds)
-
View Distribution by credit quality (% of funds)
Temporarily unavailable
Distribution by credit issuer (% of funds)
-
View Distribution by credit issuer (% of funds)
Temporarily unavailable
Distribution by credit maturity (% of funds)
-
View Distribution by credit maturity (% of funds)
Temporarily unavailable
Holdings details
As at 19 Nov 2026
|Effective date
|Holding name
|Security type
|ISIN
|Quantity
|Market value
|% of market value
|19 Nov 2026
|US Dollar
|CRNY
|1,898,826.49
|$1,898,826.49
|7.33362%
|19 Nov 2026
|ICE: (CDX.NA.HY.47.V1)
|CT.CDS
|1,440,000
|$1,515,254.40
|5.85220%
|19 Nov 2026
|US 2YR NOTE (CBT) Dec26
|DE.COMM
|4
|$815,562.50
|3.14985%
|19 Nov 2026
|USD/EUR FWD 20261216
|CT.FOREX
|573,830.56
|$573,830.56
|2.21624%
|19 Nov 2026
|NUK79UIPAEI6E2LO
|CT.SPOT
|520,247.42
|$571,335.71
|2.20661%
|19 Nov 2026
|United States Treasury Note/Bond
|FI.US_GOV
|US91282CMF58
|350,000
|$348,291.02
|1.34516%
|19 Nov 2026
|1261229 BC Ltd
|FI.CORP
|US68288AAA51
|245,000
|$256,000.16
|0.98872%
|19 Nov 2026
|United States Treasury Note/Bond
|FI.US_GOV
|US91282CKT70
|251,000
|$249,254.77
|0.96267%
|19 Nov 2026
|Rocket Cos Inc
|FI.CORP
|US77311WAF86
|250,000
|$246,376.59
|0.95155%
|19 Nov 2026
|NCL Corp Ltd
|FI.CORP
|US62886HBY62
|245,000
|$231,855.14
|0.89547%
Prices and distribution
Prices
NAV Price (USD)
$99.75USD
Change-$0.39-0.39%
At closure 20 Nov 2026
Market value (CHF)
CHF 83.98
Change-CHF 0.62-0.73%
At closure 20 Nov 2026
NAV 52-week high
$100.17
At closure 22 Nov 2026
Market value 52-week high
CHF 84.60
At closure 22 Nov 2026
NAV 52-week low
$99.75
At closure 22 Nov 2026
Market value 52-week low
CHF 83.98
At closure 22 Nov 2026
NAV 52-week difference
$0.42
Change+0.41%
At closure 22 Nov 2026
Market value 52-week difference
CHF 0.62
Change+0.73%
At closure 22 Nov 2026
Outstanding shares
—
Historical Prices
-
Inception date
17 Nov 2026
Listing date
19 Nov 2026
|Date
|NAV (USD)
|Market price (CHF)
|20 Nov 2026
|$99.7537
|CHF 83.9840
|19 Nov 2026
|$100.1441
|CHF 84.6010
|18 Nov 2026
|$100.1688
|—
Purchase information
Currencies and stock exchanges
Listed currencies: CHF, USD, EUR
Base currency:USD
Exchanges: SIX Swiss Exchange, London Stock Exchange, Deutsche Boerse, Borsa Italiana S.p.A., NYSE Euronext - Amsterdam