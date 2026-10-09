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USD High Yield Corporate Bond UCITS ETF

USD High Yield Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - (USD) Distributing (VUYF)

Available in other share classes
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About this fund

Fund objectives

  • The Fund employs a passive management – or indexing – investment approach, through physical acquisition of securities, and seeks to track the performance of the Bloomberg US High Yield 250MM 2% Issuer Capped Index (the “Index”).
  • The Fund invests in a portfolio of USD-denominated, fixed-rate, high yield corporate bonds (which may include subordinated or callable bonds) that, so far as possible and practicable, consists of a representative sample of the component securities of the Index.
  • The Index provides a measure of the USD-denominated, high yield, fixed-rate corporate bond market. Securities are characterised as high yield if the middle rating of Moody’s, Fitch and S&P is Ba1/BB+/BB+ or below. Index-eligible bonds must have an amount outstanding of at least USD 250 million and issuers’ aggregate market weight is capped at 2% of the total index market value. Bonds from emerging market issues, as defined by the index provider, are excluded from the Index.
  • The Fund may hold corporate bonds, which may be fixed or floating rate and may include subordinated or callable bonds, that are not components of the Index, but whose risk and return characteristics closely resemble risk and return characteristics of constituents of the Index or of the Index as a whole. To a lesser extent the Fund may invest in similar types of government bonds outside the Index.
  • The Fund attempts to remain fully invested and hold small amounts of cash except in extraordinary market, political or similar conditions where the Fund may temporarily depart from this investment policy to avoid losses.
  • The Fund may invest in rule 144a securities, some of which will not meet the Fund’s standard eligibility criteria and may be less liquid.

Fund facts

Share class inception
06 Oct 2026
Listing date
08 Oct 2026
Investment structure
Irish UCITS
Share Class Assets'
Total Assets
Risk indicator
Strategy
Index
Asset Class
Bond
Domicile
Ireland
Tax status
Austria, Italy, Switzerland and United Kingdom reporting
Investment method
Physical
Index ticker
I40477US
Dividend schedule
Monthly
Benchmark
Bloomberg US High Yield 250MM 2% Issuer Capped Index
Legal entity
Vanguard Funds PLC

The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.

Performance

Risk and Volatility

-

Sorry, this information is not available yet. It will display a year after inception date.

Please note Beta and R-squared data will only display for funds with 3 full years of history.

The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.

Portfolio data

Characteristics
FundamentalsFundBenchmarkAs at
Number of bonds
Cash Investment

The allocations are subject to circumstances such as timing differences between trade and settlement dates of underlying securities, that may result in negative weightings. The fund may also employ certain derivative instruments for cash management or risk management purposes that may also result in negative weightings. Allocations are subject to change.

Cash includes physical cash on the account, cash like instruments (such as ultra-short term treasury bonds) and derivative instruments.

Market allocation

-

Temporarily unavailable

Distribution by credit quality (% of funds)

-

Temporarily unavailable

Distribution by credit issuer (% of funds)

-

Temporarily unavailable

Distribution by credit maturity (% of funds)

-

Temporarily unavailable

Holdings details

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Temporarily unavailable

Total allocation percentages shown in the holdings details or the spreadsheet may not equal 100%, due to rounding or omission of cash and/or derivative instruments.  

The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.

Some short-term fixed income securities are classified as cash and are excluded, along with derivatives, from the weighted bond exposures. 

Prices and distribution

Prices

NAV Price (USD)
$99.84
USD
Change
+$0.050.05%
At closure 09 Oct 2026
Market value (CHF)
CHF 83.33
At closure 09 Oct 2026
NAV 52-week high
$100.00
At closure 11 Oct 2026
Market value 52-week high
CHF 83.33
At closure 11 Oct 2026
NAV 52-week low
$99.79
At closure 11 Oct 2026
Market value 52-week low
CHF 83.33
At closure 11 Oct 2026
NAV 52-week difference
$0.21
Change
+0.21%
At closure 11 Oct 2026
Market value 52-week difference
CHF 0.00
At closure 11 Oct 2026
Outstanding shares
Historical Prices

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Inception date

06 Oct 2026

Listing date

08 Oct 2026

Date NAV (USD) Market price (CHF)
09 Oct 2026 $99.8398 CHF 83.3260
08 Oct 2026 $99.7863 CHF 83.3260
07 Oct 2026 $99.8744

Distribution history

Distribution frequency

Historical performance

This fund is yet to distribute.

The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.

Purchase information

Currencies and stock exchanges

Listed currencies: EUR, USD, CHF

Base currency:USD

Exchanges: Deutsche Boerse, Borsa Italiana S.p.A., SIX Swiss Exchange, NYSE Euronext - Amsterdam, London Stock Exchange

Fund codes

The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.

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