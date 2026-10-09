USD High Yield Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - (USD) Distributing (VUYF)
About this fund
Fund objectives
- The Fund employs a passive management – or indexing – investment approach, through physical acquisition of securities, and seeks to track the performance of the Bloomberg US High Yield 250MM 2% Issuer Capped Index (the “Index”).
- The Fund invests in a portfolio of USD-denominated, fixed-rate, high yield corporate bonds (which may include subordinated or callable bonds) that, so far as possible and practicable, consists of a representative sample of the component securities of the Index.
- The Index provides a measure of the USD-denominated, high yield, fixed-rate corporate bond market. Securities are characterised as high yield if the middle rating of Moody’s, Fitch and S&P is Ba1/BB+/BB+ or below. Index-eligible bonds must have an amount outstanding of at least USD 250 million and issuers’ aggregate market weight is capped at 2% of the total index market value. Bonds from emerging market issues, as defined by the index provider, are excluded from the Index.
- The Fund may hold corporate bonds, which may be fixed or floating rate and may include subordinated or callable bonds, that are not components of the Index, but whose risk and return characteristics closely resemble risk and return characteristics of constituents of the Index or of the Index as a whole. To a lesser extent the Fund may invest in similar types of government bonds outside the Index.
- The Fund attempts to remain fully invested and hold small amounts of cash except in extraordinary market, political or similar conditions where the Fund may temporarily depart from this investment policy to avoid losses.
- The Fund may invest in rule 144a securities, some of which will not meet the Fund’s standard eligibility criteria and may be less liquid.
Fund facts
The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.
Performance
Risk and Volatility
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Sorry, this information is not available yet. It will display a year after inception date.
Please note Beta and R-squared data will only display for funds with 3 full years of history.
The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.
Portfolio data
Characteristics
|Fundamentals
|Fund
|Benchmark
|As at
|Number of bonds
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|Cash Investment
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Market allocation
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Temporarily unavailable
Distribution by credit quality (% of funds)
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Temporarily unavailable
Distribution by credit issuer (% of funds)
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Temporarily unavailable
Distribution by credit maturity (% of funds)
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Temporarily unavailable
Holdings details
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Temporarily unavailable
Prices and distribution
Prices
Historical Prices
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Inception date
06 Oct 2026
Listing date
08 Oct 2026
|Date
|NAV (USD)
|Market price (CHF)
|09 Oct 2026
|$99.8398
|CHF 83.3260
|08 Oct 2026
|$99.7863
|CHF 83.3260
|07 Oct 2026
|$99.8744
|—
Distribution history
Distribution frequency
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Historical performance
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This fund is yet to distribute.
Purchase information
Currencies and stock exchanges
Listed currencies: EUR, USD, CHF
Base currency:USD
Exchanges: Deutsche Boerse, Borsa Italiana S.p.A., SIX Swiss Exchange, NYSE Euronext - Amsterdam, London Stock Exchange