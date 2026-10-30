Investment risk information



The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.



High yield bonds are issued by lower-rated companies and carry a higher risk that the issuer may not be able to repay what it owes. These investments can also be more affected by economic conditions, meaning their value may rise and fall more sharply and the Fund could incur losses.



The Fund may use derivatives in order to reduce risk or cost and/or generate extra income or growth. The use of derivatives could increase or reduce exposure to underlying assets and result in greater fluctuations of the Fund’s net asset value. A derivative is a financial contract whose value is based on the value of a financial asset (such as a share, bond, or currency) or a market index.



Some funds invest in securities which are denominated in different currencies. Movements in currency exchange rates can affect the return of investments.



For further information on risks please see the ˝Risk Factors˛ section of the prospectus on our website.

Important Information

This is a Marketing Communication

For further information on the fund's investment policies and risks, please refer to the prospectus of the UCITS and to the KID before making any final investment decisions. The KID for this fund is available in local languages, alongside the prospectus, which is available in English only, via Vanguard’s website.

The information contained herein is not to be regarded as an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy or sell securities in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation is against the law, or to anyone to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation, or if the person making the offer or solicitation is not qualified to do so. The information is general in nature and does not constitute legal, tax, or investment advice. Potential investors are urged to consult their professional advisers on the implications of making an investment in, holding or disposing of shares, and the receipt of distribution from any investment.

Potential investors will not benefit from the protection of the FinSA on assessing appropriateness and suitability.

The Manager of Vanguard Investment Series plc is Vanguard Group (Ireland) Limited. Vanguard Investments Switzerland GmbH is a financial services provider, providing services in the form of purchase and sales according to Art. 3 (c)(1) FinSA . Vanguard Investments Switzerland GmbH will not perform any appropriateness or suitability assessment. Furthermore, Vanguard Investments Switzerland GmbH does not provide any services in the form of advice. Vanguard Investment Series plc has been authorised by the Central Bank of Ireland as a UCITS. Prospective investors are referred to the Funds' prospectus for further information. Prospective investors are also urged to consult their own professional advisors on the implications of making an investment in, and holding or disposing shares of the Funds and the receipt of distributions with respect to such shares under the law of the countries in which they are liable to taxation.

Vanguard Investment Series plchas been approved for offer in Switzerland by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA). The information provided herein does not constitute an offer of Vanguard Investment Series plc in Switzerland pursuant to FinSA and its implementing ordinance. This is solely an advertisement pursuant to FinSA and its implementing ordinance for Vanguard Investment Series plc. The Representative and the Paying Agent in Switzerland is BNP Paribas Securities Services, Paris, succursale de Zurich, Selnaustrasse 16, 8002 Zurich. Copies of the Articles of Incorporation, KID, Prospectus, Declaration of Trust, By-Laws, Annual Report and Semiannual Report for these funds can be obtained free of charge from the Swiss Representative or from Vanguard Investments Switzerland GmbH via our website.

The Manager of the Ireland domiciled funds may determine to terminate any arrangements made for marketing the shares in one or more jurisdictions in accordance with the UCITS Directive, as may be amended from time-to-time.

For investors in Ireland domiciled funds, a summary of investor rights is available in English, German, French, Spanish, Dutch and Italian.

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