The tug of war shaping markets: AI optimism versus policy uncertainty

Two themes continue to dominate the investing landscape: the economic value of artificial intelligence (AI) and the evolving role of US policymakers in shaping growth and inflation outcomes.

The AI investment cycle is still accelerating

Questions remain about whether AI is generating sufficient economic value to justify the scale of investment currently flowing into the sector. While businesses and consumers are increasingly adopting AI tools, measuring their impact on productivity and profitability remains challenging.

Nevertheless, investment shows little sign of slowing. The largest US technology companies continue to commit extraordinary sums to computing infrastructure, data centres and AI development. This investment wave has become so significant that some hyperscalers have seen free cash flow come under pressure as capital expenditure continues to rise.

For fixed income investors, this marks a clear shift: debt issuance is becoming central to funding the AI buildout. Some estimates suggest that, through to 2030, investment-grade bonds could provide approximately $2.1 trillion - the largest individual source of external capital - with around $700 billion coming from high-yield bonds, leveraged loans and securitisation1.

The competitive dynamics resemble previous periods of technological disruption. History suggests that while many companies may participate in a new technology cycle, only a limited number ultimately emerge as dominant winners. As a result, firms are racing to establish leadership positions, sustaining elevated investment levels.

The economic implications are particularly significant for the US. AI-related capital expenditure is expected to contribute meaningfully to growth, while the impact in Europe remains comparatively modest. With aggregate AI investment now measured in the trillions of dollars, the buildout itself is becoming an important driver of economic activity, regardless of the eventual commercial winners.

Inflation risks are re-emerging

Alongside the AI story, inflation has returned to the forefront of market concerns.

While energy prices remain a key driver, pressures are broadening. Rising freight and transportation costs, including higher diesel prices, suggest that supply-side inflationary forces remain present. Food prices may also become a more visible contributor over the coming quarters.

This presents a difficult challenge for central banks. Monetary policy is designed primarily to influence demand through interest rates, but many of today's inflationary pressures originate from supply constraints. That limits the effectiveness of policy tools and raises the risk of inflation remaining elevated for longer than markets previously anticipated.

Although a return to the inflation peaks seen in recent years is not the base case, inflation rates in both the US and Europe could remain materially above central bank targets into next year.

The Federal Reserve faces a credibility test

The US labour market continues to demonstrate resilience. Employment conditions have stabilised, participation rates have improved and unemployment remains relatively low.

This leaves the US Federal Reserve facing a delicate balancing act. On one hand, economic activity remains robust. On the other, inflation appears more persistent than many policymakers had hoped.

Markets have increasingly focused not only on interest-rate decisions themselves but also on central bank communication. Investors are seeking clarity on whether policy tightening represents a one-off response or the beginning of a longer cycle.

The challenge for policymakers is maintaining credibility. If inflation risks remain elevated while markets perceive an insufficient policy response, longer-dated bond yields could continue to move higher as investors demand greater compensation for inflation uncertainty.

Europe confronts energy-related inflation pressures

Inflation expectations have risen sharply across Europe in recent months, driven largely by higher gas prices and renewed concerns about energy supply heading into winter.

Markets have significantly revised their expectations for near-term inflation, reflecting the view that energy costs could exert a stronger influence on consumer prices than previously anticipated.

In response, the European Central Bank (ECB) has taken a proactive approach. Compared with many peers, policymakers have demonstrated a willingness to tighten policy pre-emptively, helping to reinforce market confidence in the ECB's commitment to controlling inflation.

France remains a notable case within Europe. Despite ongoing fiscal and political concerns, its substantial nuclear power generation capacity provides a degree of insulation from energy market volatility that many neighbouring countries lack. While budget negotiations remain a key risk, stable progress could support sentiment in French assets over the near term.

China and Japan face different challenges

China's economic backdrop remains weak, with exports continuing to provide the main source of growth. However, rising trade tensions and increasing protectionist measures in both developed and emerging markets could limit future export momentum.

Japan, meanwhile, remains focused on currency stability. Despite market intervention efforts and expectations for further rate increases, pressures on the yen persist. Higher energy costs and an unfavourable trade dynamic continue to weigh on the currency.

For policymakers, maintaining confidence may require a more sustained commitment to policy tightening. Without it, renewed yen weakness remains a significant risk.

Investment implications

For bond investors, the key message is that markets remain caught between powerful growth drivers and persistent inflation pressures. The AI investment cycle continues to support economic activity, particularly in the US, but inflation risks linked to energy, transportation and supply-side constraints have not disappeared.

As a result, monetary policy, inflation expectations and long-term bond yields are likely to remain central drivers of market performance in the months ahead.



1 Source: J.P. Morgan, Bloomberg, as at 20 June 2026.

