Notes: Data are quarterly as of 31 December 2025. For details about our methodology, please refer to the notes at the bottom of this article.

Sources: Vanguard calculations using CRSP Research Data Products from Morningstar and the Kenneth R. French Data Library.

Today’s winners may be tomorrow’s losers – but history suggests that equity markets will endure

At some point, the identity of the market’s largest companies will change. The adjustment may come with a sharp downturn, an extended period of subdued gains, or something in between.

It’s hard to know who tomorrow’s winners will be or when they’ll emerge, but if you own the entire market, chances are you already own them. Even when markets appear concentrated, history reinforces the value of diversified exposure to capture economic progress. Jack Bogle’s message of ‘owning the haystack’ remains as relevant today as it was 50 years ago.

Notes:

We identify the 1958 cohort of stocks by ranking them by their proportional percentage of total market capitalsation on 31 December 1957. We then track their corresponding quarterly percentage share of the total market capitalisation of the CRSP US stock market database over the subsequent years. If a stock is delisted or goes bankrupt, we assume the subsequent weight for that stock is 0%; if it is merged, we locate the successor company PERMCO (a unique permanent company identifier created by CRSP to track companies) in the CRSP dataset and then utilise the successor company weight for the forward periods. The one exception is AT&T, which split into several regional firms in the mid-1980s; in this case we only track the primary parent stock. We repeat this process for the 2025 cohort but track the market capitalisation share backward in time from 31 December 2025. We select 1958 because the S&P 500 Index was introduced in 1957, and our goal is to track the matching period of the S&P 500 Index. Market constituents come from the CRSP 1925 US stock market database. Data is filtered to include common stocks that have a primary listing on either the NYSE, AMEX/NYSE American or NASDAQ stock exchanges, are issued by US-incorporated corporate issuers, and that trade regular-way (a stock trading under standard settlement terms rather than special conditions) without a special designation. Stocks with multiple share classes are aggregated by PERMCO. Annualised returns are estimated based on quarterly total returns for the CRSP NYSE/NYSE American/NASDAQ/NYSE Arca Value-Weighted Market Index as provided by CRSP.

We map stocks to industries by linking each stock to a four-digit Standard Industrial Classification (SIC) code using CRSP data. We then use the 49 industry groups from the Kenneth R. French Data Library and link each stock’s four-digit SIC code to the corresponding industry in the Kenneth R. French dataset. We attempt to fill any stock-level data-mapping gaps through the following hierarchy: 1) backfill or forward-fill the stock’s SIC code from the adjacent quarter; 2) use a stock’s PERMCO identifier or use the SIC code for PERMCO peers in the same quarter where a stock is missing the SIC code; 3) backfill or forward-fill the SIC code for the PERMCO peer in adjacent quarters where the stock is missing the SIC code; and 4) classify the industry as unknown if the SIC code is still missing. Analysis begins with September 1926 based on data availability. Market constituents come from the CRSP 1925 US stock database. Data is filtered to include all common stocks that have a primary listing on either the NYSE, AMEX/NYSE American, or NASDAQ stock exchanges, are issued by US-incorporated corporate issuers, and that trade regular-way without a special designation. Stocks with multiple share classes are aggregated together by PERMCO. Data rounds to the nearest whole percentage point.