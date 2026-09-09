Global competition for capital is growing, putting upward pressure on long-term interest rates. Japan, historically one of the major suppliers of capital to the rest of the world, is an important part of the story.

Japanese investors hold significant amounts of overseas bonds and equities, while the country’s exceptionally low interest rates have made the yen an important funding currency for global carry trades. If Japanese government bond rates continue to rise, as they have over the last several years from near-zero levels, more capital could remain at home, potentially reducing an important source of demand for US Treasuries and other global assets.

That dynamic was among those in play when the US and Japan collaborated in late July to support the yen, which had depreciated to a near 40-year low against the US dollar. Low policy interest rates had pressured the currency lower and rates higher amid concerns about accelerating inflation and central bank credibility in a strengthening economy.

What’s behind the competition for capital?

Governments face substantial financing needs, technology companies are issuing debt to fund artificial intelligence investment, defence spending is rising and central banks’ quantitative-tightening programmes are returning more bonds to private markets. As investors demand greater compensation to absorb that supply, yields have moved higher across major markets.

We’re increasingly seeing global competition for capital. As financing needs increase, markets are adjusting to find the yield levels that will attract sufficient private capital. Japan is central to that adjustment because higher domestic yields could change how Japanese investors compare opportunities at home and abroad.

The yields attracting capital