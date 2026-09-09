Japan’s higher rates raise stakes for global markets
How Japan’s rising rates may shift global capital flows and add pressure to bond yields.
How Japan’s rising rates may shift global capital flows and add pressure to bond yields.
“As financing needs increase, markets are adjusting to find the yield levels that will attract sufficient private capital. Japan is central to that adjustment because higher domestic yields could change how Japanese investors compare opportunities at home and abroad.”
Head of International Rates, Vanguard Europe
Global competition for capital is growing, putting upward pressure on long-term interest rates. Japan, historically one of the major suppliers of capital to the rest of the world, is an important part of the story.
Japanese investors hold significant amounts of overseas bonds and equities, while the country’s exceptionally low interest rates have made the yen an important funding currency for global carry trades. If Japanese government bond rates continue to rise, as they have over the last several years from near-zero levels, more capital could remain at home, potentially reducing an important source of demand for US Treasuries and other global assets.
That dynamic was among those in play when the US and Japan collaborated in late July to support the yen, which had depreciated to a near 40-year low against the US dollar. Low policy interest rates had pressured the currency lower and rates higher amid concerns about accelerating inflation and central bank credibility in a strengthening economy.
Governments face substantial financing needs, technology companies are issuing debt to fund artificial intelligence investment, defence spending is rising and central banks’ quantitative-tightening programmes are returning more bonds to private markets. As investors demand greater compensation to absorb that supply, yields have moved higher across major markets.
We’re increasingly seeing global competition for capital. As financing needs increase, markets are adjusting to find the yield levels that will attract sufficient private capital. Japan is central to that adjustment because higher domestic yields could change how Japanese investors compare opportunities at home and abroad.
The yields attracting capital
Note: Yields shown are for 30-year sovereign bonds.
Source: Bloomberg, as at 26 August 2026.
The shift is being reinforced by Japan’s own economic momentum. Growth is increasingly supported by domestic demand, including strong wages, recovering consumption and continued corporate investment. Japan is a high-pressure economy and demand is stronger than previously recognised, with structural labour shortages contributing to wage growth.
Inflation also appears to have broadened and become more domestically driven. An initial surge was heavily influenced by import costs and the weaker yen, but underlying inflation remains above the 2% target set by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) after adjusting for temporary government measures such as energy subsidies. Stronger demand, sustained wage gains and widening price pressures all strengthen the case for additional monetary policy normalisation.
The question is no longer whether the BoJ will hike again, but how quickly. Vanguard recently increased its monetary policy forecasts for Japan and we expect two additional quarter-percentage-point increases in 2026, which would bring the policy rate to 1.5% by year-end, followed by further normalisation to 2% in 2027.
Still, markets may be underestimating where Japanese rates ultimately settle. Although the BoJ has described a wide range of possible neutral rates (the theoretical rate at which monetary policy would neither spur nor inhibit economic growth), we see 2% to 2.5% as a more natural landing zone than the lower rates that markets have priced in.
The path will require balance. Raising rates too slowly could prolong inflation and currency pressures. Moving too abruptly could strengthen the yen, weigh on exporters, and increase concerns about the government’s borrowing costs. Yet financial conditions remain accommodative, suggesting the BoJ has room to proceed gradually.
For global investors, the key implication is clear. As its economy strengthens and its interest rates rise, Japan could increasingly compete for the same capital needed to finance governments, corporations and AI investment worldwide. That shift may add another source of upward pressure to global yields in the years ahead.
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