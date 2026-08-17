Finding higher ground in active fixed income
Higher yields offer attractive income potential and a greater cushion against volatility, creating opportunities for active investors.
Higher yields offer attractive income potential and a greater cushion against volatility, creating opportunities for active investors.
While inflation remains above target in the US and Europe, and geopolitical developments could create periods of volatility, during the second quarter higher yields provided stronger income potential and a greater cushion against uncertainty.
Dispersion in rates and credit markets can create both opportunities and risks. However, overall, fixed income remains well positioned to deliver income and diversification benefits to portfolios.
Investment-grade companies, in particular, are in sound shape. Record profits and disciplined balance sheet management are supported by a sturdy labour market and continued consumer strength.
AI hyperscaler corporate debt issuance
Source: Bloomberg, as at 30 June 2026.
In this environment, security selection matters. For investors, the opportunity lies not in broad beta exposure, but in careful positioning across rates and credit, with an emphasis on quality and disciplined risk management.
Explore the latest analysis, views and positioning across rates and credit markets from our team of global fixed income experts in Active Fixed Income Perspectives: Finding higher ground.
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