European REITs: Finding resilience in a stressed sector
How fundamental research can uncover opportunities among European REIT credit issuers during periods of market turbulence.
How fundamental research can uncover opportunities among European REIT credit issuers during periods of market turbulence.
"Not all widening spreads represented an opportunity. The team’s analysis highlighted caution on issuers where refinancing pressures, concerns around leverage or structural weaknesses were not adequately reflected in valuations."
Head of Credit Research, Vanguard Europe.
Few sectors felt the rapid rise in interest rates in 2022 more acutely than European real estate. As spreads widened sharply, much of the market treated the sector as a looming fallen-angel problem.
Our credit team took a different view. Rather than treating European REITs as a single distressed trade, we focused on separating issuers facing genuine balance-sheet and business-model pressure from those whose fundamentals remained considerably stronger than market pricing implied.
This distinction mattered. The opportunity was not simply to buy the sector after a broad sell-off. It was to use our fundamental credit analysis to identify where temporary or cyclical pressure had been mistaken for permanent impairment.
For much of the decade following the global financial crisis, European real estate benefitted from an environment of exceptionally low interest rates, as abundant and inexpensive financing supported M&A and balance-sheet growth within the sector.
But in 2022, when many REITs issuers had already levered their balance sheets significantly, they were hit with a sudden spike in interest rates following the outbreak of the Russia/Ukraine conflict. At the same time, yields from rental income were not adequate to compensate issuers for the increased refinancing risk and, combined with falling property valuations, this led the market to shine a spotlight on the sector.
Credit spreads widened dramatically, and the sector suffered a repricing of more than 200 basis points (bps) from the start of the year to the peak of the market stress.
European REIT spreads widened sharply as rates reset
Source: Bloomberg, from 1 July 2014 to 10 August 2026. Index: Bloomberg Pan-European Corporate: REITs Index Total Return Index.
Against this backdrop, our European Credit Research team focused on identifying where market pricing had become overly indiscriminate.
We started by assessing whether the risks implied by market pricing were consistent with the issuer’s underlying fundamentals. Our analysis focused on leverage, liquidity, refinancing needs, asset quality and the company’s ability to generate or release cash.
We also engaged directly with management teams to understand the actions available to them and their willingness to protect the balance sheet. This work helped us identify where market concerns were overly pessimistic, while avoiding situations where deteriorating fundamentals were likely to result in permanent impairment.
Applying this framework revealed significant differences within the sector-wide sell-off. Residential and logistics property stood out as areas supported by stronger structural fundamentals, while parts of the office market faced more significant challenges.
Not all widening spreads represented an opportunity. The team’s analysis highlighted caution on issuers where refinancing pressures, concerns around leverage or structural weaknesses were not adequately reflected in valuations.
Based on this analysis, our fund managers selectively added exposure to issuers including Aroundtown1 and BPP 2, followed later by DVI 3. In each case, the team believed that improving fundamentals and credible balance-sheet repair were not fully priced in by the market.
The team also found value in higher quality issuers where management teams had demonstrated a clear commitment to maintaining their investment-grade ratings through equity issuance, asset sales and leverage.
Aroundtown provides a clear example of how bottom-up analysis can uncover attractive risk-adjusted opportunities during periods of market stress. As spreads widened in 2022 and 2023, the market focused on the company’s high debt burden and questioned whether its management would prioritise shareholders over bondholders. The market increasingly priced the company as a fallen angel candidate.
Our analysis led us to a different conclusion. Through detailed financial analysis and engagement with management, we concluded that the market was underestimating management ability, willingness and flexibility to take the necessary action to protect the balance sheet.
This view was subsequently validated. From 2023, the company paused dividends, tendered debt and continued asset sales. These actions supported bondholder outcomes and, as confidence in the credit story improved, drove a material tightening in spreads from over 800 bps in March 2023 to around 100 bps by December 2024.
Aroundtown spreads tightened as balance-sheet actions gained credibility
Source: Bloomberg, from 31 December 2021 to 31 December 2024. Euro IG Index: Bloomberg Pan-European Corporate Index.
Aroundtown was not simply a bet on a recovery in European real estate. Rather, it reflected our analysts’ conviction that market pricing had become disconnected from the company’s capacity for self-help and management’s willingness to protect the balance sheet.
This approach allowed our team to generate alpha both through selective exposure to resilient issuers and by avoiding areas where refinancing and structural risks remained elevated. This approach is at the heart of active credit research.
Fast forward to today, and the broad valuation opportunity has narrowed, as spreads have normalised across the sector and valuations are no longer as obviously dislocated. Balance sheets are stronger, refinancing pathways are clearer and rental growth remains resilient, at least in certain segments. That said, issuer and security selection remain critical.
The European REITs experience reflects the core philosophy behind Vanguard's active credit approach. Thorough our bottom-up fundamental research, we seek to identify differentiated views and to translate them into portfolio decisions. Rather than relying on broad directional market moves, our portfolios are instead deliberately constructed from individual investment opportunities with the aim to generating consistent long-term alpha for our investors.
1 A Luxembourg-registered REIT investing in commercial and residential properties in central locations in European cities, primarily in Germany and the Netherlands.
2 Blackstone Property Partners.
3 A German REIT investing in long-term residential and commercial real estate.
Discover tools, guides and multimedia resources. Built for (and with) financial advisers.
Explore upcoming events and our on-demand library. All CPD accredited.
Investment risk information
The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.
Important information
For professional investors only (as defined under the MiFID II Directive) investing for their own account (including management companies (fund of funds) and professional clients investing on behalf of their discretionary clients). In Switzerland for professional investors only. Not to be distributed to the public.
The information contained herein is not to be regarded as an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy or sell securities in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation is against the law, or to anyone to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation, or if the person making the offer or solicitation is not qualified to do so. The information does not constitute legal, tax, or investment advice. You must not, therefore, rely on it when making any investment decisions.
The information contained herein is for educational purposes only and is not a recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell investments.
Issued in EEA by Vanguard Group (Ireland) Limited which is regulated in Ireland by the Central Bank of Ireland.
Issued in Switzerland by Vanguard Investments Switzerland GmbH.
Issued by Vanguard Asset Management, Limited which is authorised and regulated in the UK by the Financial Conduct Authority.
© 2026 Vanguard Group (Ireland) Limited. All rights reserved.
© 2026 Vanguard Investments Switzerland GmbH. All rights reserved.
© 2026 Vanguard Asset Management, Limited. All rights reserved