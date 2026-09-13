Few sectors felt the rapid rise in interest rates in 2022 more acutely than European real estate. As spreads widened sharply, much of the market treated the sector as a looming fallen-angel problem.

Our credit team took a different view. Rather than treating European REITs as a single distressed trade, we focused on separating issuers facing genuine balance-sheet and business-model pressure from those whose fundamentals remained considerably stronger than market pricing implied.

This distinction mattered. The opportunity was not simply to buy the sector after a broad sell-off. It was to use our fundamental credit analysis to identify where temporary or cyclical pressure had been mistaken for permanent impairment.

Cheap funding met a rapid rate reset in 2022

For much of the decade following the global financial crisis, European real estate benefitted from an environment of exceptionally low interest rates, as abundant and inexpensive financing supported M&A and balance-sheet growth within the sector.

But in 2022, when many REITs issuers had already levered their balance sheets significantly, they were hit with a sudden spike in interest rates following the outbreak of the Russia/Ukraine conflict. At the same time, yields from rental income were not adequate to compensate issuers for the increased refinancing risk and, combined with falling property valuations, this led the market to shine a spotlight on the sector.

Credit spreads widened dramatically, and the sector suffered a repricing of more than 200 basis points (bps) from the start of the year to the peak of the market stress.

European REIT spreads widened sharply as rates reset