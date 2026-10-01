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Thursday, 12 November, 2026 11:00–12:00

SPIVA® Europe 2026: Beyond the headline numbers

Webinar
Register now
Thursday, 12 November, 2026 11:00–12:00

SPIVA® Europe 2026: Beyond the headline numbers

Webinar
Register now

Explore what lies behind the latest SPIVA® Europe results and what they reveal about the conditions for active management across equity and fixed income markets.

The SPIVA Europe Scorecard measures the performance of Europe-domiciled active funds against appropriate category benchmarks, examining outperformance, survivorship and performance dispersion over multiple time horizons.

In this webinar, experts from S&P Dow Jones Indices and Vanguard will examine the mid-year 2026 findings and consider what they mean for investors assessing active and index strategies. The discussion will explore the areas in which active managers struggled, where they found greater success and how market conditions influenced the results.

Topics will include:

Why most Europe-domiciled active equity and fixed income funds underperformed their benchmarks in the first half of 2026

What the contrasting results across global, US and emerging market equities reveal about the opportunity for active management

How market concentration, performance dispersion and fixed income conditions shaped manager outcomes

Join us for an evidence-based discussion designed to help investors put the active-versus-passive debate into context

Presenters

Sebastian Lewis + ' ' + Head of Client Research Centre Europe, Vanguard
Sebastian Lewis

Head of Client Research Centre Europe, Vanguard

Tim Edwards, Ph.D. + ' ' + Global Head of Index Investment Strategy, S&P Dow Jones Indices
Tim Edwards, Ph.D.

Global Head of Index Investment Strategy, S&P Dow Jones Indices

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Investment risk information

The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.

Important information

This is a marketing communication.

This document is directed at professional investors and should not be distributed to, or relied upon by retail investors.

The information contained in this document is not to be regarded as an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy or sell securities in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation is against the law, or to anyone to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation, or if the person making the offer or solicitation is not qualified to do so. The information in this document does not constitute legal, tax, or investment advice. You must not, therefore, rely on the content of this document when making any investment decisions.

The information contained herein is for educational purposes only and is not a recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell investments.