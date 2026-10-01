SPIVA® Europe 2026: Beyond the headline numbers

Explore what lies behind the latest SPIVA® Europe results and what they reveal about the conditions for active management across equity and fixed income markets.

The SPIVA Europe Scorecard measures the performance of Europe-domiciled active funds against appropriate category benchmarks, examining outperformance, survivorship and performance dispersion over multiple time horizons.

In this webinar, experts from S&P Dow Jones Indices and Vanguard will examine the mid-year 2026 findings and consider what they mean for investors assessing active and index strategies. The discussion will explore the areas in which active managers struggled, where they found greater success and how market conditions influenced the results.