SPIVA® Europe 2026: Beyond the headline numbers
SPIVA® Europe 2026: Beyond the headline numbers
Explore what lies behind the latest SPIVA® Europe results and what they reveal about the conditions for active management across equity and fixed income markets.
The SPIVA Europe Scorecard measures the performance of Europe-domiciled active funds against appropriate category benchmarks, examining outperformance, survivorship and performance dispersion over multiple time horizons.
In this webinar, experts from S&P Dow Jones Indices and Vanguard will examine the mid-year 2026 findings and consider what they mean for investors assessing active and index strategies. The discussion will explore the areas in which active managers struggled, where they found greater success and how market conditions influenced the results.
Topics will include:
Why most Europe-domiciled active equity and fixed income funds underperformed their benchmarks in the first half of 2026
What the contrasting results across global, US and emerging market equities reveal about the opportunity for active management
How market concentration, performance dispersion and fixed income conditions shaped manager outcomes
Join us for an evidence-based discussion designed to help investors put the active-versus-passive debate into context
Presenters
Head of Client Research Centre Europe, Vanguard
Global Head of Index Investment Strategy, S&P Dow Jones Indices
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The information contained herein is for educational purposes only and is not a recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell investments.