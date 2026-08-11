Inside Track: Rethinking US equity exposure in a concentrated market

The US remains the world's largest equity market, yet an increasing share of returns and index weight is concentrated in a relatively small number of companies. For portfolio constructors, this raises important questions about diversification, implementation and the role of different US equity exposures within broader portfolios – and how to view US equities in a global context.
In this webinar, Vanguard experts will explore practical approaches to navigating today's US market. The discussion will examine how investors can combine broad market, size and style exposures to help manage concentration risk while maintaining meaningful allocations to US equities.
Topics will include:
Join us for a discussion designed to help portfolio builders evaluate and enhance their approach to US equities.
Head of Investment & Product Strategic Intelligence, Vanguard
Viktor Nossek joined Vanguard in 2018 and is currently Manager of Investment & Product Strategic Intelligence. He is responsible for creating and developing ETF-related investment and product research and thematic content for our European business.
Previously, Viktor spent five years at WisdomTree Europe, where, as head of the research, he published and presented to media extensively on the investment theses behind ETFs. Prior to WisdomTree, Viktor worked in investment research covering major asset classes on the buy and sell side in London.
He is fluent in three languages and he holds a Master’s Degree in Economics from Maastricht University in the Netherlands.
Business Development Manager, Vanguard
Ben has been working in Vanguard's UK Distribution Team for eleven years and has experience supporting both our Advisory and Institutional clients. Ben is responsible for developing our relationships with a panel of Vanguard's Strategic Accounts. He holds the Investment Management Certificate (IMC), has passed CFA Level 1 and is an Associate Member of the CISI.
Investment risk information
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Important information
This is a marketing communication.
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The information contained in this document is for educational purposes only and is not a recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell investments.
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