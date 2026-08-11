Inside Track: Rethinking US equity exposure in a concentrated market

The US remains the world's largest equity market, yet an increasing share of returns and index weight is concentrated in a relatively small number of companies. For portfolio constructors, this raises important questions about diversification, implementation and the role of different US equity exposures within broader portfolios – and how to view US equities in a global context.

In this webinar, Vanguard experts will explore practical approaches to navigating today's US market. The discussion will examine how investors can combine broad market, size and style exposures to help manage concentration risk while maintaining meaningful allocations to US equities.

Topics will include:

Why US market concentration matters for portfolio construction

Separating US and non-US equity exposure within global portfolios

Using targeted growth, value, small- and mid-cap allocations to broaden US equity breadth

Join us for a discussion designed to help portfolio builders evaluate and enhance their approach to US equities.