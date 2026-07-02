Quarterly Investment Outlook | Q3 2026

Join Vanguard's panel of economic and market experts for a deep dive on the latest macroeconomic and market trends, including our expectations around inflation, interest rates and growth, plus the return outlook for global equity and bond investors.
Economist, Investment Strategy Group
Josefina Rodriguez is an Economist in the Vanguard European Economics team. Graduated with a MSc in Economics from the London School of Economics last year, and previously worked as a direct advisor to the Minister of Economics and Finance of Uruguay.
Senior Investment Strategist, Investment Strategy Group
Lucas Baynes is a senior investment strategist in Vanguard's Investment Strategy Group, specialising in asset allocation and portfolio construction with research published in the Journal of Portfolio Management and the Journal of Investment Strategies.
He holds a BSc in Accounting and Finance from the University of Bath and is currently studying part-time for an MSc in Finance at the London School of Economics and Political Science.
Strategic Account Manager, UK Wholesale
Ben Nightingale is the Strategic Account Manager – UK Wholesale. He has been with Vanguard for seven years. He has over 25 years’ experience in the UK financial services industry, working with large multifaceted financial services businesses and comes with a strong track record of delivering support and value. Ben is currently responsible for managing the relationships with large wealth management businesses.
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Important information
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The information contained in this document is not to be regarded as an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy or sell securities in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation is against the law, or to anyone to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation, or if the person making the offer or solicitation is not qualified to do so. The information in this document does not constitute legal, tax, or investment advice. You must not, therefore, rely on the content of this document when making any investment decisions.
The information contained in this document is for educational purposes only and is not a recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell investments.
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© 2026 Vanguard Asset Management, Limited. All rights reserved.