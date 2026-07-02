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    • Wednesday, 16 September, 2026 11:00–11:30 AM CEST

    Quarterly Investment Outlook | Q3 2026

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    Register now
    Wednesday, 16 September, 2026 11:00–11:30 AM CEST

    Quarterly Investment Outlook | Q3 2026

    Webinar
    Register now

    Join Vanguard's panel of economic and market experts for a deep dive on the latest macroeconomic and market trends, including our expectations around inflation, interest rates and growth, plus the return outlook for global equity and bond investors.

    Why attend?

    Insights and forecasts from Vanguard experts

    Strategies to help navigate market opportunities and risk

    Q&A with our panel

    Presenters

    Josefina Rodriguez + ' ' + Economist, Investment Strategy Group
    Josefina Rodriguez

    Economist, Investment Strategy Group

    Profile

    Josefina Rodriguez is an Economist in the Vanguard European Economics team. Graduated with a MSc in Economics from the London School of Economics last year, and previously worked as a direct advisor to the Minister of Economics and Finance of Uruguay.

    Lucas Baynes + ' ' + Senior Investment Strategist, Investment Strategy Group
    Lucas Baynes

    Senior Investment Strategist, Investment Strategy Group

    Profile

    Lucas Baynes is a senior investment strategist in Vanguard's Investment Strategy Group, specialising in asset allocation and portfolio construction with research published in the Journal of Portfolio Management and the Journal of Investment Strategies.

    He holds a BSc in Accounting and Finance from the University of Bath and is currently studying part-time for an MSc in Finance at the London School of Economics and Political Science.

    Moderator

    Ben Nightingale + ' ' + Strategic Account Manager, UK Wholesale
    Ben Nightingale

    Strategic Account Manager, UK Wholesale

    Profile

    Ben Nightingale is the Strategic Account Manager – UK Wholesale. He has been with Vanguard for seven years. He has over 25 years’ experience in the UK financial services industry, working with large multifaceted financial services businesses and comes with a strong track record of delivering support and value. Ben is currently responsible for managing the relationships with large wealth management businesses.

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