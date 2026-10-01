Fixed Income: Friend or Foe?



With yields remaining attractive and markets facing a complex mix of inflation, central bank uncertainty and geopolitical risk, is now the opportunity for active bond managers to add alpha?

Managing $2.1 trillion in fixed income assets globally, Vanguard's fixed income investment team offers an insider's view of today's bond market opportunity. Hear directly from Ales Koutny, Head of International Rates and Portfolio Manager of the Vanguard Strategic Bond Fund, and Kelly Gemmell, Head of Fixed Income Specialism, in a discussion moderated by Perry Marsden, Vanguard UK's National Active Lead, as they discuss where they see value, how they're navigating risk, and why active fixed income may be particularly compelling in the current environment. You'll hear how Vanguard's global team is finding opportunities across today's evolving bond markets.

Key takeaways

Is the opportunity in fixed income better than investors realise?

Where are professional investors finding opportunities today?

What makes the Vanguard Strategic Bond Fund different?



Register now to hear directly from Vanguard's investment experts and discover why now may be the time to revisit active fixed income.