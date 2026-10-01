Fixed Income: Friend or Foe?

With yields remaining attractive and markets facing a complex mix of inflation, central bank uncertainty and geopolitical risk, is now the opportunity for active bond managers to add alpha?
Managing $2.1 trillion in fixed income assets globally, Vanguard's fixed income investment team offers an insider's view of today's bond market opportunity. Hear directly from Ales Koutny, Head of International Rates and Portfolio Manager of the Vanguard Strategic Bond Fund, and Kelly Gemmell, Head of Fixed Income Specialism, in a discussion moderated by Perry Marsden, Vanguard UK's National Active Lead, as they discuss where they see value, how they're navigating risk, and why active fixed income may be particularly compelling in the current environment. You'll hear how Vanguard's global team is finding opportunities across today's evolving bond markets.
Key takeaways
- Is the opportunity in fixed income better than investors realise?
Where are professional investors finding opportunities today?
What makes the Vanguard Strategic Bond Fund different?
Register now to hear directly from Vanguard's investment experts and discover why now may be the time to revisit active fixed income.
Speakers:
Head of International Rates, Vanguard
Bio
Ales Koutny, CFA, is the Head of International Rates at Vanguard. He is responsible for the portfolio management of global multi-sector, aggregate, governments, and foreign exchange strategies He joined the company in 2023.
Prior to joining Vanguard, Ales was a Global Macro Portfolio Manager at Janus Henderson, where he spent eight years managing a range of global and unconstrained strategies. He started his career as an Analyst at JP Morgan Asset Management.
A CFA® charter holder, Ales also holds a M.Sc. in Data Science from City, University of London and a M.Sc. in Finance from Grenoble EM. He earned a B.A. (Hons) in Entrepreneurship from Manchester Metropolitan University.
Head of Fixed Income Specialism, Vanguard
Bio
Kelly Gemmell, CFA, Heads the Fixed Income Product Specialism team in Europe. Her team covers active and index mutual funds and ETFs.
Kelly joined Vanguard in 2022, having previously worked in discretionary portfolio management at Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse. She analysed equity and fixed income securities and managed equity, fixed income and multi asset portfolios. She also led the development of the sustainable direct securities platform for both equity and fixed income.
Kelly holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Management from Kings College London, is a CFA charterholder and holds CFA institute certificates in both ESG investing and Climate and Investing.
Moderator:
National Active Lead
Bio
Perry Marsden is the national active lead for Vanguard. He is responsible for the delivery of insight into and market knowledge of Vanguard’s active funds. He also develops messaging and presentations that build on Vanguard's research and thought leadership capabilities. Perry has been with Vanguard for over 15 years, prior to this he has worked with other major investment managers throughout the UK.
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