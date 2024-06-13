Join Vanguard Global Chief Economist Joe Davis and Global Head of Fixed Income Group Sara Devereux at this exclusive in-person event as they share their views on the global economy, central bank policy and equity and bond markets. Find out what this could mean for client portfolios today, and which long-term megatrends could drive economies and markets over the coming decades.
Global Chief Economist and Global Head of the Investment Strategy Group
Joseph H. Davis, Ph.D., is Vanguard’s global chief economist and global head of the Investment Strategy Group. He leads a global 75-person research organization that is responsible for Vanguard’s thought leadership agenda as well as the development and oversight of the firm’s investment methodologies and models.
Joe chairs the firm’s Strategic Asset Allocation Committee, which governs multi-asset-class investment solutions, and he is a member of the Senior Investment Committee for Vanguard’s Fixed Income Group. He also holds roles on global advice and product committees.
Joe is a frequent keynote speaker, has published white papers in leading academic and practitioner journals, and currently serves on the editorial board of The Journal of Portfolio Management and the Journal of Fixed Income. Previously, Joe has been one of few nonacademic researchers ever to be recognized as a Research Fellow by the National Bureau of Economic Research for his contributions to our understanding of U.S. business cycles.
Joe earned his B.A. summa cum laude from Saint Joseph’s University, earned his M.A. and Ph.D. in economics at Duke University, and is a graduate of the Advanced Management Program at The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.
Global Head of Vanguard Fixed Income Group
Sara Devereux is a principal at Vanguard and global head of its Fixed Income Group, which manages over $2 trillion in assets. The group focuses on portfolio management, trading, and research for Vanguard’s internally managed fixed income funds and ETFs, including actively managed bond and money market portfolios and bond index portfolios. She is also the chair of the Senior Investment Committee team responsible for Vanguard’s actively managed fixed income portfolios, a member of the firm’s Global Investment Committee, and a member of its Investment Risk Council.
Prior to her current role, Ms. Devereux served as global head of rates, with oversight of all active rates, money market portfolios, and rates-related strategies across the active taxable fixed income franchise. She also had oversight of foreign exchange and derivatives trading activities.
Before joining Vanguard in 2019, Ms. Devereux was a partner at Goldman Sachs, where she spent over 20 years in mortgage backed securities and structured products trading and sales. Earlier in her career, she worked at HSBC in risk management advisory and interest rate derivatives structuring. She started her career as an actuary at AXA Equitable Life Insurance.
Ms. Devereux holds a B.S. in mathematics from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and an M.B.A. from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.
Head of International Rates, Vanguard Europe
Emerging Markets Lead Strategist, Vanguard Europe
Head of Financial Advisor Services, Europe
Head of Product Specialism, Vanguard Europe
Head of Switzerland and Liechtenstein, Managing Officer
Roger Bootz is the head of business development for Switzerland and Liechtenstein and the managing officer of Vanguard's Swiss office. He joined Vanguard from DWS, where he held multiple roles over the last eight years, most recently as head of Sales Advisory EMEA ex Germany. Prior to his time at DWS, Roger was in senior roles with UBS, Societe Generale and Stoxx. He holds a Bachelor of Science Administration with a specialization in Banking and Finance from the Zurich University of Applied Sciences, Winterthur (ZHAW).
11:00-11:15
Roger Bootz
11:15-11:20
Joseph H. Davis, Ph.D.
11:20-12:00
Sara Devereux
12:00-12:40
Panel discussion: Nick Eisinger, Ales Koutny
12:40-13:25
Roger Bootz
13:25-13:30
Served from 12:00
Baur au Lac, Talstrasse 1, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland.
Family-run hotel in the beating heart of Zurich. Nestled away in their own leafy park and wrapped in spectacular views of the Swiss Alps and Lake Zurich.
Investment risk information
The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.
Important Information
This is directed at professional investors and should not be distributed to or relied upon by, retail investors.
The information contained in this document is not to be regarded as an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy or sell securities in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation is against the law, or to anyone to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation, or if the person making the offer or solicitation is not qualified to do so. The information in this document does not constitute legal, tax, or investment advice. You must not, therefore, rely on the content of this document when making any investment decisions.
The information contained in this document is for educational purposes only and is not a recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell investments.
This event is hosted by Vanguard Investments Switzerland GmbH.