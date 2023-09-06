Quarterly Investment Outlook

  • Product type

    Summary

    Register for this webinar and join our economists as they examine recent macroeconomic data and trends with an eye on the months ahead. Sign up and submit a question in advance for our economists to answer live on the day.

    This webinar features a panel of experts covering a range of economic, investment and practice management topics. This webinar provides 30 minutes of structured CPD and includes time for Q&A.

    Moderator

    Daniele Boswell + ' ' + Business Development Manager, Vanguard UK
    Daniele Boswell

    Business Development Manager, Vanguard UK

    Profile
    Business Development Manager, South East Dan is a senior member of the Vanguard sales team, specializing in placing the right investment solutions in the businesses of financial advisers.

    Presenters

    Shaan Raithatha + ' ' + Senior Economist and Strategist, Investment Strategy Group, Vanguard Europe
    Shaan Raithatha

    Senior Economist and Strategist, Investment Strategy Group, Vanguard Europe

    Profile
    Shaan Raithatha is a senior economist in the Investment Strategy Group, primarily focusing on conducting global macroeconomic and investment strategy research in order to enhance the active fixed income portfolio management process.
    Lukas Brandl-Cheng + ' ' + Investment Strategy Analyst, Investment Strategy Group, Vanguard Europe
    Lukas Brandl-Cheng

    Investment Strategy Analyst, Investment Strategy Group, Vanguard Europe

    Profile
    Lukas Brandl-Cheng is an investment strategy analyst in Vanguard’s Investment Strategy Group.

    Investment risk information

    The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested. 

    Important information

    For professional investors only (as defined under the MiFID II Directive) investing for their own account (including management companies (fund of funds) and professional clients investing on behalf of their discretionary clients). In Switzerland for professional investors only. Not to be distributed to the public. 

    The information contained in this document is not to be regarded as an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy or sell securities in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation is against the law, or to anyone to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation, or if the person making the offer or solicitation is not qualified to do so. The information in this document does not constitute legal, tax, or investment advice. You must not, therefore, rely on the content of this document when making any investment decisions. 

    The information contained in this document is for educational purposes only and is not a recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell investments. 

    Issued in EEA by Vanguard Group (Ireland) Limited which is regulated in Ireland by the Central Bank of Ireland.
    Issued in Switzerland by Vanguard Investments Switzerland GmbH.
    Issued by Vanguard Asset Management, Limited which is authorised and regulated in the UK by the Financial Conduct Authority.

    © 2023 Vanguard Group (Ireland) Limited. All rights reserved.
    © 2023 Vanguard Investments Switzerland GmbH. All rights reserved.
    © 2023 Vanguard Asset Management, Limited. All rights reserved.