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    • USD High Yield Corporate Bond UCITS ETF

    USD High Yield Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - (USD) Distributing (VUYF)

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    About this fund

    Fund objectives

    • The Fund employs a passive management – or indexing – investment approach, through physical acquisition of securities, and seeks to track the performance of the Bloomberg US High Yield 250MM 2% Issuer Capped Index (the “Index”).
    • The Fund invests in a portfolio of USD-denominated, fixed-rate, high yield corporate bonds (which may include subordinated or callable bonds) that, so far as possible and practicable, consists of a representative sample of the component securities of the Index.
    • The Index provides a measure of the USD-denominated, high yield, fixed-rate corporate bond market. Securities are characterised as high yield if the middle rating of Moody’s, Fitch and S&P is Ba1/BB+/BB+ or below. Index-eligible bonds must have an amount outstanding of at least USD 250 million and issuers’ aggregate market weight is capped at 2% of the total index market value. Bonds from emerging market issues, as defined by the index provider, are excluded from the Index.
    • The Fund may hold corporate bonds, which may be fixed or floating rate and may include subordinated or callable bonds, that are not components of the Index, but whose risk and return characteristics closely resemble risk and return characteristics of constituents of the Index or of the Index as a whole. To a lesser extent the Fund may invest in similar types of government bonds outside the Index.
    • The Fund attempts to remain fully invested and hold small amounts of cash except in extraordinary market, political or similar conditions where the Fund may temporarily depart from this investment policy to avoid losses.
    • The Fund may invest in rule 144a securities, some of which will not meet the Fund’s standard eligibility criteria and may be less liquid.

    Fund facts

    Share class inception
    06 Oct 2026
    Listing date
    08 Oct 2026
    Investment structure
    Irish UCITS
    Share Class Assets'
    Total Assets
    Risk indicator
    Strategy
    Index
    Asset Class
    Bond
    Domicile
    Ireland
    Tax status
    Austria, Italy, Switzerland and United Kingdom reporting
    Investment method
    Physical
    Index ticker
    I40477US
    Dividend schedule
    Monthly
    Benchmark
    Bloomberg US High Yield 250MM 2% Issuer Capped Index
    Legal entity
    Vanguard Funds PLC

    The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.

    Performance

    Risk and Volatility

    -

    Sorry, this information is not available yet. It will display a year after inception date.

    Please note Beta and R-squared data will only display for funds with 3 full years of history.

    The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.

    Portfolio data

    Characteristics
    FundamentalsFundBenchmarkAs at
    Number of bonds
    Cash Investment

    The allocations are subject to circumstances such as timing differences between trade and settlement dates of underlying securities, that may result in negative weightings. The fund may also employ certain derivative instruments for cash management or risk management purposes that may also result in negative weightings. Allocations are subject to change.

    Cash includes physical cash on the account, cash like instruments (such as ultra-short term treasury bonds) and derivative instruments.

    Market allocation

    -

    Temporarily unavailable

    Distribution by credit quality (% of funds)

    -

    Temporarily unavailable

    Distribution by credit issuer (% of funds)

    -

    Temporarily unavailable

    Distribution by credit maturity (% of funds)

    -

    Temporarily unavailable

    Holdings details

    -

    Temporarily unavailable

    Total allocation percentages shown in the holdings details or the spreadsheet may not equal 100%, due to rounding or omission of cash and/or derivative instruments.  

    The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.

    Some short-term fixed income securities are classified as cash and are excluded, along with derivatives, from the weighted bond exposures. 

    Prices and distribution

    Prices

    NAV Price (USD)
    $99.90
    USD
    Change
    +$0.060.06%
    At closure 12 Oct 2026
    Market value (CHF)
    CHF 83.98
    Change
    +CHF 0.650.78%
    At closure 12 Oct 2026
    NAV 52-week high
    $100.00
    At closure 13 Oct 2026
    Market value 52-week high
    CHF 83.98
    At closure 13 Oct 2026
    NAV 52-week low
    $99.79
    At closure 13 Oct 2026
    Market value 52-week low
    CHF 83.33
    At closure 13 Oct 2026
    NAV 52-week difference
    $0.21
    Change
    +0.21%
    At closure 13 Oct 2026
    Market value 52-week difference
    CHF 0.65
    Change
    +0.78%
    At closure 13 Oct 2026
    Outstanding shares
    Historical Prices

    -

    Inception date

    06 Oct 2026

    Listing date

    08 Oct 2026

    Date NAV (USD) Market price (CHF)
    12 Oct 2026 $99.8982 CHF 83.9790
    09 Oct 2026 $99.8398 CHF 83.3260
    08 Oct 2026 $99.7863 CHF 83.3260
    07 Oct 2026 $99.8744

    Distribution history

    Distribution frequency

    Historical performance

    This fund is yet to distribute.

    The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.

    Purchase information

    Currencies and stock exchanges

    Listed currencies: EUR, USD, CHF

    Base currency:USD

    Exchanges: Deutsche Boerse, Borsa Italiana S.p.A., SIX Swiss Exchange, NYSE Euronext - Amsterdam, London Stock Exchange

    Fund codes

    The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.

    SEDOL and SEDOL Masterfile® are registered trademarks of the London Stock Exchange Group PLC. SEDOL data was extracted from the London Stock Exchange SEDOL Masterfile®.